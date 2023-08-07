aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $20.75 Average PT from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

LIFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut aTyr Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 313,023 shares in the company, valued at $704,301.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

