Brokerages Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT at $900.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. DNB Markets raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

