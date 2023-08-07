Analysts Set Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target at $166.71

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.14.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.