Analysts Set Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target at $166.71

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.14.
ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %
Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Axcelis Technologies
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.