Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $12.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $35.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 3,350,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $27,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,437,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,112,280.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

