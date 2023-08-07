Analysts Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) PT at $11.79

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.79.

ACRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 143,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $10.59 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $573.30 million, a PE ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,320.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

