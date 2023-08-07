Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $13.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of ALLK opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $475.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 9.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allakos by 256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 171,832 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

(Get Free Report

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Stories

