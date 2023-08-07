Energizer (ENR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Down 2.5 %

ENR stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Energizer

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.