SmileDirectClub (SDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. SmileDirectClub has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 million. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $364.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 135,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 411.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a customer's dentist or orthodontist, and facilitating remote clinical monitoring through a network of orthodontists and general dentists through its proprietary teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

