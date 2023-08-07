Magnite (MGNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. On average, analysts expect Magnite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magnite Trading Up 0.5 %

Magnite stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,375,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $143,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $268,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,366. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 900.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Cannonball Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

