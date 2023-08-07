Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.9 %

FNV opened at $139.96 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1,213.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

