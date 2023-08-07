Barings BDC (BBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.43 on Monday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.77 million, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael James O’connor acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $221,457. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 471,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 312,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.