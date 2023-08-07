LanzaTech Global (LNZA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. On average, analysts expect LanzaTech Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNZA opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. LanzaTech Global has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth $617,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Featured Stories

