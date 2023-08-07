First Advantage (FA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $175.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Advantage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FA stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Advantage by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Advantage by 1,797.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

