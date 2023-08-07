WM Technology (MAPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 50.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. On average, analysts expect WM Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,850,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 298.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 842,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 562,140 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

About WM Technology

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.