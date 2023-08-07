WM Technology (MAPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 50.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. On average, analysts expect WM Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WM Technology Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94.
Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.
