Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.