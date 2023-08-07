PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.74 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 101.55%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

PNNT opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $432.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.57. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently -43.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,710 shares in the company, valued at $437,800.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $127,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,509.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,800.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,560 shares of company stock valued at $494,073. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 798,031 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 386,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 68,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.