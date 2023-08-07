Sylvamo (SLVM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Sylvamo to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $57.38.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,187 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at $69,597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after buying an additional 89,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after buying an additional 396,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after buying an additional 86,531 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

