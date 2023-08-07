Rahul Welde Buys 36,771 Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider Rahul Welde acquired 36,771 shares of Pantheon International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £100,017.12 ($128,408.17).

Shares of Pantheon International stock opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 14.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.91 and a beta of 0.78. Pantheon International PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 229.23 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 285.82 ($3.67). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.04.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

