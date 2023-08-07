Rahul Welde Buys 36,771 Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider Rahul Welde acquired 36,771 shares of Pantheon International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £100,017.12 ($128,408.17).
Pantheon International Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Pantheon International stock opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 14.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.91 and a beta of 0.78. Pantheon International PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 229.23 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 285.82 ($3.67). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.04.
About Pantheon International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon International
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.