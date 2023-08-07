Insider Buying: Currys plc (LON:CURY) Insider Purchases £158,190.76 in Stock

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) insider Alex Baldock purchased 304,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £158,190.76 ($203,095.08).

Alex Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Alex Baldock sold 141,785 shares of Currys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.67), for a total transaction of £73,728.20 ($94,656.82).

Shares of LON:CURY opened at GBX 52.10 ($0.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42. Currys plc has a 1-year low of GBX 45.38 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.15 ($1.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £588.73 million, a P/E ratio of -115.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.08.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.68) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

