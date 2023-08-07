Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.