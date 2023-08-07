Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Articles

