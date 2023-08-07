StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Novan Stock Performance

NOVN stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Novan had a negative net margin of 128.61% and a negative return on equity of 700.28%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novan will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

