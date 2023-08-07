StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.
Novan Stock Performance
NOVN stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
