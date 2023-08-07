JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Santos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
Santos Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.
Santos Company Profile
Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies.
