OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OCX opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $22.00.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
