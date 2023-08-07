OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OCX opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

About OncoCyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.