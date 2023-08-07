NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 18.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

