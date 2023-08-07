Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 3M restated an upgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,239,000 after buying an additional 2,255,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

