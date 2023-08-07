Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Price Target at $1,477.40

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,477.40.

Separately, Simmons assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $29.10 on Friday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

