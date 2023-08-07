Analysts Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Target Price at GBX 2,083

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,083 ($26.74).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLMA. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halma from GBX 2,300 ($29.53) to GBX 2,000 ($25.68) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.46) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 14,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($29.25), for a total value of £332,451.32 ($426,821.57). In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 14,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($29.25), for a total transaction of £332,451.32 ($426,821.57). Also, insider Andrew Williams sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,239 ($28.75), for a total value of £62,557.66 ($80,315.39). Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,152 ($27.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,284.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,250.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,930 ($24.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.37). The company has a market cap of £8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,470.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 12.34 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,225.81%.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

