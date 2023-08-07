Brokerages Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT at $7.93

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.93.

PAYO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.92 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.61 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $73,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,390,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,761 shares of company stock worth $113,082 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 91.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global



Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

