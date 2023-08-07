Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

Further Reading

