Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Target Price at GBX 2,258.71

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,258.71 ($29.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,543 ($32.65) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Price Performance

LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,125 ($27.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,713.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.20. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,813.78 ($23.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,404.41 ($30.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,177.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,173.84.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.