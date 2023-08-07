Brokerages Set UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) PT at $38.25

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in UGI by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in UGI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UGI has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -22.52%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

