Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives $89.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.86.

WFRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.90. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

