Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $533.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $533.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.70) to GBX 625 ($8.02) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 520 ($6.68) to GBX 442 ($5.67) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Trading Down 7.6 %

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $4.92 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.