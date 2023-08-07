Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Receives $15.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shawcor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

