GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.46-$0.54 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $58.77 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $46.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.85.

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,324,000 after acquiring an additional 401,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 215,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

