Insulet (PODD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $263.14 on Monday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $208.54 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.91, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Insulet by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Insulet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.64.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.