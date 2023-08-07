Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter.

EXPD opened at $123.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.60. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

