Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter.
Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance
EXPD opened at $123.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.60. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington
In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.
About Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Expeditors International of Washington
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.