Zoetis (ZTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zoetis to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $178.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.