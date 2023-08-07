Macerich (MAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Macerich Stock Performance
Shares of Macerich stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.14. Macerich has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Macerich Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
