Macerich (MAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.14. Macerich has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Macerich by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Macerich by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

