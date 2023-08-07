Marqeta (MQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Marqeta to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Marqeta has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marqeta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 44,650 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

