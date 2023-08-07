BRP Group (BRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $330.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts expect BRP Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRP Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BRP opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 202.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

