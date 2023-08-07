SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$210.59 million during the quarter.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.