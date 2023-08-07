SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$210.59 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

