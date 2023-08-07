UMH Properties (UMH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect UMH Properties to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $986.46 million, a PE ratio of -24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.39%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares in the company, valued at $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 1,056 shares of company stock worth $16,999 over the last 90 days. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in UMH Properties by 344.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMH. Wolfe Research cut shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

