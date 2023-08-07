Bird Construction (BDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$536.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$490.53 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$8.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$480.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.76. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

