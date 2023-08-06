Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,977 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.08.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $215.90 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

