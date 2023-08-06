Versor Investments LP Sells 112 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 62.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,940. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $551.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $561.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

