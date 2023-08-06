Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 963 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,828,000 after buying an additional 5,431,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock valued at $25,801,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

