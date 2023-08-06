Versor Investments LP Sells 6,225 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $219,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 118,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,532 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.3% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 60,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $263.00 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.79 and its 200 day moving average is $225.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

