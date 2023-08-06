Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $59.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

