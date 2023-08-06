Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $110.48 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.00.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

